Victor Bagno is a cheerful man in full bloom. But 11 months ago, everything was completely different. Weight over 100 kg, heart problems, type 2 diabetes. Victor tried diets, fought for every gram. Even the enormous willpower did not help to overcome the disease, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

Fortunately, he found out in time about the SOGAZ multidisciplinary medical center in Gelendzhik. Comprehensive examination, analyzes and consultations of doctors – in the only Center for the Treatment of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome of the SOGAZ clinic in Gelendzhik, in the only Center for the Treatment of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome of Russia in Gelendzhik, they offered a solution. The operation gave a result comparable to a miracle.

“For how long, an hour and a half, I don’t remember, they had the operation, woke up, everything is fine. Well, little by little in 11 months I lost almost 30 kg, that is, from size 62 to size 52, I went 52–54. Well, what can I say about the clinic? The service is great, ”Bagno said.

Victor really has something to compare with. The man tried to be treated in France, Spain, Germany. As a result, I preferred the SOGAZ clinic in Gelendzhik. The best equipment, doctors of the highest qualifications. Why go abroad if conditions are better in Russia? Now Victor has a concern – not to lose excess weight.

“I have 86–88 kg fluctuating, that’s enough for me. Because I don’t want to be too thin either. And this is the very thing. Well, I hold it, I look, but I can’t lift more than 88 kg: 87–87.5 kg – like this. I watch it, I watch it, and that’s all, ”he said.

After the treatment, Victor lost more than just kilograms. The man no longer needs sugar-lowering drugs.

Type 2 diabetes is a frequent companion of severe obesity,

“The main task of the patient is to develop new eating behavior and change his lifestyle. And it is after the operation that he has, so to speak, freedom and lack of dependence on food. And this period, while he has this freedom, must be used to develop a completely new way of life. If the patient follows the recommendations, then this is a lifelong result. There are statistics, somewhere on the order of 40–45% of patients can achieve the so-called remission of diabetes, that is, they do not take anti-hypoglycemic drugs and at the same time they have a normal blood glucose level, ”said the head of the Research Laboratory for Surgery of Metabolic Disorders at the N.I. V. A. Almazov ”Alexander Neimark.

Surgical treatment of diabetes is one of the profiles of SOGAZ Medical Center in Gelendzhik. The clinic uses the latest scientific achievements. Conferences are regularly held on the basis of the center. Employees learn from the experience of the world’s leading experts. The work of the high-tech center is based on an integrated approach.

The clinic willingly shares best practices with colleagues. The plans are to provide assistance to even more patients.

“We plan to increase patient flow due to the quality of surgical care and due to the multidisciplinary approach. This is the right approach, because not all clinics can afford to have such equipment and specialists available in order to provide assistance on a full basis, “said Yevgeny Tokarenko, head physician of SOGAZ Medical Center in Gelendzhik.

According to statistics, 50% of Russian residents are overweight. A quarter of Russians have obesity of varying severity. According to experts, only 10% of patients can cope with excess weight and reduce it by conservative methods – for example, diet. The development of bariatrics in the regions of Russia will help. Those who are obese can regain both health and hope.

