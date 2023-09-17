The Singapore weekend had started with many surprisesbut in the end the qualification met expectations, in terms of show and equilibrium. One of the most beautiful sessions of the year takes place on the Marina Bay track, offering emotion and indecision until the end, although gradually leaving one to understand that the Ferrariand especially a super one Carlos Sainz, they had a few cents more than the competition. The mistake was just around the corner anyway, the tension was enormous and the Spaniard pulled out a masterpiece rideon a difficult and driven track, obtaining his career-best pole.

RedBull not received

It seemed impossible to say it in 2023, but the RB19 was impalpable even during qualifying, which was not managed perfectly by the team and the drivers, confirming that when there are difficulties the errors they are around the corner for everyone. L’trim brought to the track by the Milton Keynes team was definitely lower compared to the first day of free practice, and in the third free practice there had been some signs of awakening, but the qualifying showed a physical limit of the car at the rear which blocked the pilots in the two most important phases at Marina Bay: insertion And traction. Verstappen showed snap of oversteer in virtually every curve, with a balance very shifted towards the frontbut with the rear axle which, instead of following in a clean manner, tended to want to “override” the car when braking, triggering a pendulum effect continuous with which the pilots were forced to fight. The result was what we all saw, with the Slow RedBull in all phases of the curve and which ended up being slow even when extendedgiven the delay with which Verstappen and Perez could get back on the gas when exiting the curve. The race for the undisputed leader of the World Championship appears all uphillwith the streak of 10 consecutive victories looking very difficult to extend at this point.

Wrong directive or structure?

If the loss of performance depends on the new technical directives at this point it’s hard to say: it honestly seems impossible that a series of directives regarding aerodynamics have such a significant weight on a track where aerodynamics are key it is not prevalent. The most logical path appears to be that of a totally wrong basic set-up, which has not been able to be straightened out, on a track where the strong points of the RB19 cannot emerge precisely due to the lesser relevance of the car’s aerodynamics. Certain some doubts about the height from the ground remainbut only at Suzuka, a track where there is something to expect the RedBull domain seen so farwe will be able to understand if the regulatory changes have occurred a weight and what.

The grace for Verstappen is incomprehensible

Absolutely we find anyway the attitude of the stewards is incomprehensible which they blatantly have pardoned the 2-time Red Bull world champion in front of ben three counts of impeding. One of the few clear regulatory situations seen so far was precisely the impediment to qualifying, with the usual three positions assigned, sometimes even cumulatively. Of the three cases examined, the one against Tsunoda was even admitted by the teamand there is no need to help the Red Bull team or the Dutch driver, obtaining, in fact, only throwing fuel on the fire of conspiracy theorists and haters both towards those directly involved and towards the entire Formula 1.



Sainz and Russell best on track

Looking ahead, the front row is undoubtedly gods two riders who showed the best things so far this weekend. Carlos Sainz showed once again an amazing shapewith a SF23 stronger at the rear than at the front already in a natural way, but even more so with the high-load wing brought to the track. The Spaniard’s driving style goes perfectly with this approach and the result is what we saw with one lap clean, effective and smudge-free, probably with a potential of a few cents even better. A great player will start next to him in the front row George Russellin form all weekend, who performed well 4 tenths to Lewis Hamilton on a track where the driver is as important as the one in Singapore. From the data we note one Fastest Ferrari in the sprint it’s a Very aerodynamically charged Mercedes. Sainz had built a advantage in the first sectorcanceled out in the central part by Russell in all low speed curves. In the last S of 16 and 17 and then in the very fast transition to 18 the Spaniard from Ferrari however It really works magicclinging to tires managed excellently in the first part of the lapand regain the thousandths necessary to stay in front.



Leclerc not comfortable, but beaten

Behind Sainz and Russell Charles Leclerc will leavewhich by only 7 thousandths does not complete an all-red front row that would have made a big difference from a race perspective. Leclerc’s difficulties with the SF23 are obvioushe told them himself, stating that “the car is understeering, and for this reason, compared to my driving style, I am forced to have an attitude more aggressive on the acceleratorending up making more mistakes”. What the Monegasque stated appears to be the same simple truth: your favorite natural driving style a stronger front compared to the rear, the opposite of the SF23, resulting in a few too many smudges in the salient moments. In the last lap Leclerc had pole until the exit of Turn 17, a few hundred meters from the finish line. However, the car broke down on the curb, precisely due to a slightly too impetuous accelerator input of the pilot. Looking at the data you can see that Leclerc did it twice in the space of a second and a half raise your foot quickly and carefully from the accelerator, trying in every way to minimize the loss of time. In the end, the number 16 leaves in that comma less than a tenthwhich however is enough to make Leclerc lose both first and second position. We don’t want to get into the endless controversies on the merits between Sainz and Leclerc seen in recent weeks. We simply point out that we see two aspects of the same coin which are, in our opinion, to keep in mind: on the one hand the SF23 has, as mentioned, characteristics opposite to Leclerc’s preferred driving stylewhich puts the Monegasque is under pressure. On the other hand in Formula 1, in the end, only the result counts. At Monza Sainz had also had an advantage in qualifying from the slipstream, but in this qualifying he beat his partner without reservations. If he wants the rank of captain, Leclerc will have to sweat it out on the trackeven against a car that doesn’t naturally suit him.

Race pace: will Ferrari be under siege?

The match will be played in an important way in the start and in the first stint. Russell showed a better potential race pace, however with a new medium tire available more than Ferrariwhich could be very useful in case of Safety Car or changes of plans of some kind. Norriswho will start fourth immediately behind, also appeared very fast up top soft rubber. If Sainz keeps first position he may be forced to manage the pace to keep the group compact in the first laps and limit tire degradation, and then be careful to defend against potentials undercut. Ferrari will try to play two strikers against one, with Leclerc behind Russell, but having to watch out for Norris and Hamilton. The race therefore remains open to all scenarioswith the awareness, however, that it could be the only opportunityfor everyone, to bring home a victory in 2023.