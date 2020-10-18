On October 17, a unique operation was performed in an emergency hospital in Lviv: a patient from the Lviv region was implanted with a heart valve. how explained General Director of the hospital Oleg Samchuk, the uniqueness was that the surgeons operated on the heart without an incision – the valve was inserted through a puncture in the skin. First, the heart prosthesis was inserted into the femoral artery and then delivered to the heart.

The second feature of the operation was the absence of prolonged anesthesia. The surgeons explained that they took into account the patient’s considerable age. An 80-year-old woman was contraindicated in traditional open-heart surgery with a heart-lung machine.

Another factor worth considering is the cost of the operation. If we calculate all the costs, the operation would have cost almost a million hryvnia, but the hospital took over the purchase of the aortic valve: the prosthesis was specially ordered from abroad at the expense of the medical institution.

“A woman came to us in an extremely serious condition – with edema in the legs and fluid in the lungs. Diagnosis: critical aortic stenosis … The heart could not pump blood, worked with a triple load, all organs suffered … Without the operation, the patient would not have lived for several months“, – said Samchuk.

“The patient woke up while still on the operating table. Since there was no chest incision, long-term anesthesia, heart-lung machine, it does not require recovery and rehabilitation. In a day or two we will write it out“, – the doctor promised.

Recall that in the same hospital in the summer of 2020, they performed the first heart and two kidney transplants. The organs of the fatally injured man received three recipients.

Photo Oleg Samchuk / Facebook, Clinical clinic for medical aid / Facebook

