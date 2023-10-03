VKontakte will hold Fandom Fest with cosplay and cover dance competitions

VKontakte will hold a Fandom Fest, which will unite thousands of fans of different areas of pop culture. The festival will take place on November 10-12 at the Moscow festival site – Main Stage. About it reported in a press release from the social network.

The first day of Fandom Fest was called “It will be funny”, the second – “There will be a daebak”, the third – “It will be on the screens”. For three days, a cosplay competition will be held on the main stage in different themes: video games, Asian culture, cinema and comics. There will also be a K-pop Cover Dance Champ dance competition – 10 teams will compete in it, which will undergo online selection in advance. The total prize fund of the competition program will be more than a million rubles.

Viewers will also be treated to presentations of film projects from film crews, Q&A sessions with invited guests, show matches with streamers, lightsaber battles, comic book announcements and gift giveaways. Cosplayers outside the competition program will appear on stage. The hosts of the site will be Sergey Hobbit, Vladimir Bratishkinoff, Tema Pimenov and Dmitry Chebotarev.

Fans of digital games, online tournaments, slot machines and board games will find the “Games” and “Tabletops” zones. The hosts will be Chermen Kachmazov and Marina Tinker. In the “Pop Projects” zone, visitors will be able to see stands from content creators and fandoms, for example, from the publishing house Bubble, and in the “Fan Meeting” they can chat with their favorite authors and artists.

Cover dance stars Sasha Bogomyagkova, Dan Kan and Maxim Bon will perform on the main stage of the festival. Fans of the game Atomic Heart will be able to see Bolshoi Theater artists Anita Pudikova and Denis Medvedev on stage, who gave the appearance and voice to the heroes of the game.

“The festival will bring together fans of anime, video games, e-sports, cosplay, K-pop, dramas, webtoons and digital art. All these directions are very different, but at Fandom Fest the boundaries between them will disappear,” said Alexander Nikiforov, VKontakte Marketing Director.

Those wishing to participate in the cosplay competition can submit an application until October 14. To participate in the K-pop Cover Dance Champ – until October 18.