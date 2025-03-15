03/14/2025



When you eat sea ​​urchinafter overlapping the wonder of his sharp anatomy, an oceanic, iodized, intense and with a certain sweet dulzor, immediately hits the palate. This seafood, considered an authentic gastronomic delight, congregates, every year for a decade, to fans around the world That they meet to study it, try it and enjoy it for ten days in a fishing village on the outskirts of Lisbon, in Portugal.

He ‘Ouriço Do Mar’ Festival It is celebrated in Ericeiraa coastal town of the district of Mafra located 35 kilometers from the Portuguese capital – 30 minutes by highway – and declared a world reserve of Surf for its huge waves.

But in addition to surfers and beaches, its municipal market hosts every year, since 2015, this Single Congress in the world with sea urchin as an absolute protagonist. This time the event will take place from March 21 to 30when a broad Activity calendar which include from tastings, workshops, expert talks and tastings with pairing to sea outflows to know their first -hand extraction.

Although there are some popular festivals – or ‘brown – around this unique seafood in Portugal, France and Spain (in Asturias and Galicia, the’ Oricio ‘is well known and worked), the Portuguese festival is distinguished by covering «The entire value chain of hedgehogs and their marine ecosystem. We join Science, Academy, Gastronomy and Sustainable Tourism To involve the social, cultural and economic sectors around this food, ”explains its creator and organizer, Nuno Nobre, expert consultant in gastronomic tourism.









That is why both cooks, fishermen and general public and scientists participate in this meeting, who attend or star in the classes, presentations and ‘showcookings’ with free admission that take place during the weekends in the market, where you can also Eatr This natural marine delicacy or elaborated in various recipes and try a selection of Lisbon and Mafra wines.

They are also organized Outputs to the sea (between 80 and 120 euros per person), accompanied by a chef, an expert and a scientist, to be able to make “observation, interpretation and tasting” of the hedgehog in his own habitat and immersed in his history and traditions.

This seafood is, for Nobre, «a natural treasure for Its quality in nutritional flavors and propertieswith incomparable value for gastronomy and public health. ” The expert has dedicated this decade to disseminate its benefits and applications, so that it is better considered both by consumers and in the commercial and fishing sector.

Since its congress and supported by Docapesca, the entity that brings together the fish market The ban To support your sustainabilityfrom May to November, and also that consumption increased controlled -17 thousand kilos extracted in 2015 has passed to 250 thousand in 2024 -, while the product is valued more -whose average price has passed the kilo to the current six.

Nobre, who began this festival following his facet as a fisherman since child with enormous gastronomic potential that was not in the value chain «and that is part of the rich fishing tradition of the Peninsula and its coastal peoples, which must be preserved and hierarchized.



Where:

Ericeira Municipal Market, Mafra, Portugal.

When:

From March 21 to 30.



The Ericeira market will open for this event the afternoon of the 21st, opening day, and from 12 to 20 hours on March 22, 29 and 30. On Saturdays 22 and 29 a scientific workshoptaught by Mare (Center for Sea and Environmental Sciences). In addition, 24 Mafra restaurants will offer dishes with hedgehog during these days.

