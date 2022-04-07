Buenos Aires.- Interpret part of the contemporary history through nearly 650 magazine covers from all over the world where the human face predominates is one of the proposals of “Faces”: a anthropological cultural exhibition that travels in Buenos Aires different eras with an almost nostalgic message that invites us to rethink the era in which we live.

The magazines are distributed on the four floors of the Vertical Room of the San Martín Cultural Center in the Argentine capital, framed as works of art that seek to question whoever looks at them. A close-up of the different ways of showing the passage of time and the themes that impacted each country and culture.

Its owner and curator, Juan Cantafio, told Eph that visitors should see the covers as if it were a mirror. “The idea is to recognize ourselves and dialogue with ourselves through the images of others,” she added.

The expressions, the rictus of the mouth and the striking titles prevent the gaze from being diverted. Revealing what happened in the periods of those printed images is part of the ritual of the exhibition. The covers span a hundred years of humanity and are a small part of a private collection of 400,000 copies, the largest in Latin America.

A journey that challenges the public on a personal level. Each character has something to say with encrypted faces and other more obvious ones. However, the exhibition takes advantage of the addiction to find meaning in each aspect that appears.

It’s just a small part of the complete collection called “Arte de Tapa”. Cantafio collected for 52 years and by his own means each issue of national and international magazines, which span more than 50 journalistic genres.

“This sample of real covers is a selection from 1920 to 2020 with the aim of drawing people’s attention and inviting them to reflect on how we have shown people through editorial graphic art,” he said.

iconic treasurers

The gallery is divided into 28 segments that leave issues such as fashion, politics, and the social to the viewer’s free interpretation in view of the different ways of representing the human face.

Certain jewels stand out before the reflectors of the Tapas Cultural Center that, due to their context or aesthetics, reveal unique contrasts and have become symbols of the past or the present, such as Sharbat Gula, the “Afghan girl” from National Geographic magazine.

The photo, taken by photographer Steve McCurry in 1984 during the war in Afghanistan, is a critique of the situation of refugees and armed conflict.

In addition, there is the Canadian edition in French of the Photo publication for the 30 years since the death of Ernesto “Che” Guevara and it has the famous portrait of Alberto Korda, the “Heroic Guerrilla Fighter”, who nowadays redecorates the flags and t-shirts. of the world’s left-wing social movements.

At the national level, profiles of soccer legend Diego Maradona stand out, paralleling how the local media covered his glory and fall. As well as a tribute to Argentine singer-songwriter Gustavo Cerati.

Cultural heritage

The curator cared with perfect zeal for each specimen since it was eight years old. An illiterate grandfather, who treasured his grandson’s desire to read, was the one who gave him his first “Anteojito”, a magazine that was considered the encyclopedia of every Argentine child for decades.

“I discovered his love for me when I found out that he was going to work just so that I would have something to read outside of school,” recalled Cantafio.

Over time, he decided to transform his heritage into something academic, even more so when paper as a method of information is in danger of extinction.

“I have the illusion of being able to create the museum of magazines. I would host my entire collection in a totally detached way so that anyone interested can consult the material with permanent and traveling exhibitions, ”she said.