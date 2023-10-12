An exhibition of the winners of the “Generating the Art of the Future” competition will open at Erarta

An exhibition of the winners of the “Generating the Art of the Future” competition will open on October 13 at the Erarta Museum of Contemporary Art in St. Petersburg. The exhibition included 74 original works from all over Russia, according to a press release received by Lenta.ru.

The exhibition was the result of a collaboration between VKontakte and Erarta. To create their works, the artists were asked to take inspiration from neural networks: mix different techniques and add unusual elements to their works. Therefore, the exhibition presents not only painting, but also sculpture, animation, art objects with elements of surrealism and installations.

The winners of the competition are non-professional artists who have been carefully selected. You can see their works at linkthe exhibition will last until November 12.

Also, a city image campaign dedicated to emerging artists is starting in St. Petersburg. Several open thematic lectures are planned throughout the month, which will be held at the Erarta Museum and at the VKontakte office “At the Red Bridge” – you can follow the announcements in the community “Culture VKontakte“