Saturday, April 15, 2023, 07:56







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

None of his three children will continue with his hobby. So, at 80 years old, Jesús Pérez, from Espinardo, writer and former businessman, would like to leave well tied what will become of the collection to which he has dedicated his life. Two rooms, lined with…

This content is exclusive for subscribers