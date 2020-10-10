Residents of Odessa and Nikolaev regions have a rare opportunity to observe the glow of the sea. In particular, in the area of ​​the Odessa seaport, near the city of Yuzhny, in Koblevo, in the Dofinovsky estuary, in Kryzhanovka. Moreover, in the afternoon the water off the coast “turned red”, in the literal sense of the word. As it turned out, both of these phenomena are interconnected …

The reason is the abrupt and rapid multiplication of unicellular algae, which led to the “red tide”. He is as handsome as he is dangerous.

According to experts, one of the most powerful “red tides” over the past 15 years is now observed. It is caused by the massive development of potentially toxic nutrients.

The water near the coast has acquired a red hue

Likewise – the glow that occurs at night due to the “tendency” of unicellular algae to glow. However, this time these are not ordinary “night lights”, which are known to many, but by a different kind of unicellular. Potentially toxic protozoa (dinoflagellates), Lingylodinium polyedra (Stein) Dodge, multiply in the sea.

– “Red tide” and “bloom” of water caused by the massive development of dinophytic algae, – comments phytoplanktonologist Galina Terenko, an employee of the Ukrainian Scientific Center for Marine Ecology, who studies living organisms in the Black and Azov Seas… – During this period, it is better to refrain from swimming in the sea and eating shellfish caught during the breeding season of these algae. Otherwise, you can get severe poisoning and even die. After all, when these algae enter the human body, they can cause neurological abnormalities. “

Characteristically, microscopic examination clearly shows how these algae move counterclockwise.

According to the researchers, the toxins released by dinoflagellates accumulate in the tissues of living beings and can lead to paralysis. In regions where red tide is common, many suffer from Parkinson’s disease.

