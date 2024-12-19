The president of the Post Office, Pedro Saurahas had to intervene in the first person to prevent what appeared to be the first step to guarantee the future viability of the State postal operator – the labor agreement that the Treasury requires before the end of the year to support the rescue plan with the necessary resources. of the company – becomes a new stone in the already heavy backpack that the company is dragging.

The dissemination last week of a handful of labor reorganization proposals quite radical and, above all, the feeling that most unions have that these had emerged in a parallel negotiation behind their backs has led to an internal union revolt of all platforms with the sole exception of CC.OO., -that is, the unions that represent more than 60% of the company’s workforce-, which has paralyzed the negotiation of an agreement that should be closed before the end of the year to comply with the commitment made with the Ministry of Finance.

UGT, CSIF and the Free Union decided not to attend the meeting called last Tuesday, turning the meeting into a bilateral meeting between the company and the Comisiones Obreras union, the majority in Correos with 38% of the representation. His argument is that they had lost trust in the company’s interlocutorthe director of Human Resources, Fernando Ramírez, who is accused of having held a parallel negotiation behind the backs of the union majority to outline this critical labor agreement.

Union fray

Given the situation created, which threatens to condition the rescue of Correosthe president of the company, Pedro Saura, decided this morning to respond to the unions’ demands and has transferred to UGT the eight-page document containing the company’s proposals to improve the agility and flexibility of the organization. of work in the postal company, as confirmed by union sources.









The document would have been circulated to the other two dissident union centers, CSIF and the Free Union, which harbor the same suspicions as the UGT regarding the existence of a negotiation parallel to the negotiation table only with CC.OO. for the knowledge about the company’s approaches that emerge from the notes that this union has been issuing in recent weeks.

In statements to ABC, UGT sources assured this Thursday that they value Saura’s movement. like a step forward with the objective of “trying to restore the trust that had been broken” and have expressed their willingness to approach a negotiated solution “from transparency and common sense.”

A statement sent this Thursday by the union appeals to recover union unity at this critical moment for the future of Correos. «We are clear that after the experience of five years of attempting to dismantle Correos, if there is something useful to help rescue the company, it is the union unit and the capacity that it can provide so that the essential measures are the necessary and the most favorable. possible to the interests of the workers.

The statement responded to a previous one from CC.OO. in which the abandonment of the negotiation table of the three platforms that bring together more than 60% of the company’s union representation was described as a “union tantrum” and stressed that the open negotiation was continuing because “it has not stopped in “no moment.”

Sources from the CSIF union confirm that they have indeed already had access to the company’s proposals, but that even so They will not attend the meeting called for this Fridaywaiting to carefully evaluate Correos’ labor reorganization approaches and raise the allegations they consider appropriate.