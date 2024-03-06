Union leader Alejandro García rescued Hernández of the Mexican Regional Workers Confederation (CROM), who was deprived of his liberty at his home in Guadalajarathis morning, Wednesday, March 6.

The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office confirmed that They located the union leader in Tonalá . “Who is apparently identified as a union leader; He was deprived of his liberty this morning. It is worth mentioning that he is receiving primary medical care, however, his health status is reported as good, ”said the FE through its social networks.

Alejandro García was deprived of his liberty by a group of men, who knocked down the gate of his house with a truck, in the Jardines Alcalde neighborhood.

The subjects They entered the house and forcibly took away the leader of the CROM As stated by the Police Guadalajara to The Western.

Screenshot X @FiscaliaJal

Finally, the State Prosecutor's Office assured that they began investigations to clarify this crime.