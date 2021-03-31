Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Halima Al Jasmi, Head of the Fisheries Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that the ministry has started implementing three plans during the current year, the first being to establish a unified system to manage the fishing profession in the UAE, and aims to display a database of fishermen data in the country, their activities, trips, fishing methods used and their perceptions. The future practice of fishing, in a way that contributes to enhancing food security and ensuring the continuation of this profession and its transmission from one generation to another, and the second is to activate an ambitious legislative plan, starting from the current year 2021 and extending to the year 2035, to regulate the fishing of species during the breeding seasons, at the rate of banning two types of fish for a period A month over a period of 3 years, bringing the total of species that will be banned during the breeding seasons to 10 species spread over 15 years, and the third is the modernization of the legislative structure governing fish farming operations, with the aim of developing it and facilitating licensing procedures.

Halima Al Jasmi

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Al-Jasmi clarified that the first plan related to establishing a system for the fishing profession, which the ministry started implementing in cooperation with local governments, and its main focus is to list the names and numbers of fishing practitioners to be included in the system. It did not come out of a vacuum, but rather it is a result of what a sector represents. Fishing as one of the main pillars in support of achieving the strategic goal of the UAE represented by achieving food security and sustainability. This sector receives great priority and attention from the Ministry because of the social value it represents for the connection of the fishing craft with the state’s heritage. Therefore, the Ministry aims, through the new system, to update the fishermen’s database and determine that based on On the activity of fishing trips, their used methods, the effectiveness of using their boats for the purpose for which it is licensed, and the preparation of future scenarios for practicing the craft of fishing, in a way that contributes to enhancing food security and ensuring the continuity of the craft and its transmission between generations.

She emphasized that the Ministry, in coordination with its partners in the competent local authorities, would develop legislation that regulates fishing in a balanced manner in order to ensure the sustainability of the state’s capabilities of living aquatic resources, in particular fish wealth as a local natural resource and a strategic food stock, in addition to preserving the continuity of work in the craft of fishing. Mentioned earlier.

Hunting regulation

Al-Jasmi indicated that the second plan of regulating species hunting during the breeding seasons, at the rate of banning two types of fish for a month over a period of 3 years, came within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to achieve its strategic objectives regarding the sustainability of natural systems, enhancing the stock of living aquatic wealth and the sustainability of local production. To regulate the fishing of specific types of fish over a period of 15 years. At the beginning of this year (2021), the plan began to be implemented by banning fishing for “kabt” and “kufr” during the month of February for a period of 3 years from 2021 to 2023, and it will continue to implement it by banning two types of fish. For one month and for a period of 3 years, then two new species were banned and so on, following the conduct of many studies on the degrees of depletion of their stocks as a result of overfishing, and for the purpose of giving them an opportunity to grow and multiply in a way that ensures the enhancement and increase of vital stocks.

Protected marine creatures

Halima Al-Jasmi pointed to the multiplicity of species of marine organisms protected in the country, and the methods of protection range from the species prohibited to be caught throughout the year and those that are prohibited to be caught temporarily during the breeding season. Sharks include weevils and meatballs according to Ministerial Decree 43 of 2019, while the species banned from seasonal fishing include the Arabic “Al Safi” and “Shary” fish for the past three years (previously), and the “Badah” fish in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the “wild” fish. And «Aama», and «Kufr» and «Kabit» fish, starting from 2021, in addition to the types of «sharks» and «Lahm» not included in Resolution 43 of 2019.

Merchant ships

Regarding the decision to ban fishing under commercial vessels, the head of the Fisheries Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that there is no such decision, but rather instructions issued by the concerned authorities not to approach commercial ships in order to preserve the public safety of sea-goers.

And about some fishermen fishing around commercial ships to obtain small fish and use them as live bait for fishing? Halima Al-Jasmi said: “The live bait is not only present next to the commercial ships, and it is widespread along the coasts of the eastern region and is widely available beside the ports of fishermen, breakwaters and beaches, and that the process of catching these small fish (bait) is still continuing in the mentioned areas and the activity of the users of this bait It continues to this day, ”indicating that the Ministry organized fishing using nets in a fencing method according to a ministerial decision that included regulating the specifications of the nets and the requirements for their use and specifying the fishing areas permitted in this way, after the approval of the competent local authorities and taking into account the peculiarities and marine areas of each emirate.

She pointed out that live bait is one of the means used by fishermen by the method of line and hook to catch large fish, and the ministry is promoting its preservation and growth of its stock in order to raise the return for the beneficiary segment, and there is no plan at the ministry to prevent it.

Deterrent recommendations

On the reasons for the recommendations made by the report of the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council recently, regarding the achievement of sustainable development of fishery resources, such as the recommendation for the effective application of administrative sanctions for violators of Ministerial Resolution No. 18 of 2012 regarding non-compliance with regulatory decisions related to fisheries, Al Jasmi said: These recommendations are in the context of concern and increased emphasis on the application of legislations regulating the practice of the fishing profession and that all concerned parties implement the provisions of the decision in the roles and responsibilities assigned to them, whether at the federal or local level, in order to achieve the sustainability of the fish stocks, protect the local marine environment and ensure the sustainability of its biological diversity. To put incentive initiatives within the recommendations to support aquaculture projects, establish partnerships with the private sector to develop methods of cultivating them and carry out joint projects to develop and increase local types of fish, prepare a comprehensive support program for fishermen’s associations at the local UAE level, and increase the number of coordination meetings between the Ministry and cooperative societies for fishermen. Fish.

Aquaculture regulation

On the third plan for modernizing the legislative structure governing fish farming operations, Al Jasmi confirmed that the Ministry seeks through this plan to develop fish farming activities and facilitate procedures for issuing licenses for practicing this activity easily and easily away from the complications that do not serve the current trends to ensure the sustainability and development of fish wealth in various Its pictures, noting that the number of fish farming farms licensed by the Ministry reached 12 farms spread throughout the country, and the Ministry issued several guides and guides for fish breeders.