The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, organized a training workshop for health sector workers in the country on collecting and analyzing data on the growth of children under the age of five, as part of its efforts to confront diseases and enhance community health in a way that contributes to raising the efficiency of the health system. Developing a unified system to record children’s nutrition data at the national level.

The three-day workshop in Dubai aimed to develop a unified data inventory system at the national level, by training participants to study and analyze the current status of nutrition data for children under the age of five, and to participate in developing solutions to challenges, if they exist.

The workshop included training health sector workers to monitor national nutrition data available in the UAE for children under the age of five, and the ability to evaluate this data before working on including it in global databases, as well as training them on the global methodology for estimating malnutrition, followed by the World Health Organization. And the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The workshop witnessed discussions on national nutrition data in the country and the progress made in achieving the sustainable development goals and global nutrition goals. In this context, the organization provides technical support to work on nutrition data in a way that contributes to strengthening national capabilities, through the use of its tools and methodology in examining, analyzing, and tracking data quality. Progress, and agreement on the continued exchange of this data with the World Health Organization.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, said: “The training workshop on analyzing growth data for children under five years is a translation of the state’s strategic directions in ensuring a healthy and sustainable environment for children. It also reflects the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to combat diseases and vaccinate children.” Community health, and highlighting the importance of proper nutrition for children in their early stages of development, as the Ministry considers children’s health a national health priority within the framework of a responsive and sustainable care system.”