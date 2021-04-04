A unified register of various types of supervision will appear in Russia. The decree on the beginning of its work on July 1, 2021 was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. On Sunday, April 4, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the cabinet of ministers.

It is clarified that this change took place within the framework of the reform of control and supervisory activities.

According to the information, a unified register will help to form and connect data together to help different systems, including a unified register of control activities. Thus, all data on control in Russia will be “uniform”, as the department said.

Such a register can be analyzed. Based on his data, you can also make the necessary decisions. “In fact, we are talking about the digitalization of regulations and provisions, which will subsequently make it possible to systematize the control and supervisory sphere,” the Cabinet of Ministers explained.