Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education adopted a unified documentation mechanism for behavioral violations and social and psychological data in public schools. Domain directors and educational councils circulated to school principals the links to an electronic survey of behavioral problems in each school for the second semester, in addition to social welfare initiatives and activities that were organized in schools, provided that the monitoring process ends on April 22nd.

The links included 43 types of behavioral violations that the Ministry of Education focuses on identifying and distributed on four levels. School principals were asked to explain the measures taken to deal with these behaviors, and whether they were based on the procedures of the behavior management regulation or the behavior management committee in the school, in addition to mentioning the average time spent to deal with violations, and the percentage of achievement in dealing with violations of each level.

The first level included a number of minor violations, namely: repetition of being late to the classroom or the morning queue and not participating in it without an acceptable excuse, failure to adhere to the school uniform or sports uniform for the school, prolonged poetry or strange haircuts, failure to bring books and school tools, and failure to follow rules Positive behavior inside and outside the classroom, such as calm and discipline during the class, sleeping during the class or activities, eating during the class or in the morning queue after making sure of the student’s health status, non-compliance with the delivery of assignments and assignments on time, and misuse of tablets during the class through Playing electronic games.

As for the second level offenses monitored by the Ministry, they are absent from school without an acceptable excuse, including before and after vacations, the end of the week and before exams, entering and leaving the classroom during the class without permission, being absent from school activities, inciting quarrels or threatening and intimidating the rest of the students. In school, and violating public morals and community values, such as imitating the opposite sex. As well as writing on school furniture and bus seats, or playing with the alarm bell and elevator, bringing a mobile phone or misusing any of the means of communication, verbally abusing and insulting students, employees or school guests, and smoking inside the school campus.

As for violations of the third level, they included bullying in all its forms and types, transferring and copying assignments, reports, research and projects and their attribution to the student, leaving school without permission or absconding during school hours, defamation of students or workers through social media and their abuse, impersonation of others in school transactions or falsification of private documents In school, destroying or sabotaging furniture, school tools and facilities and seizing them, or damaging school buses, harming the driver or supervisor and road users, assaulting others without causing injuries, driving a private vehicle recklessly in or around the school campus, failure to follow security and safety instructions, and photographing and possessing And publishing and circulating pictures of school workers and students without their permission.

fourth level

The fourth and most serious violations of the fourth level are the use of social media for illegal or ethical purposes or in what harms the educational institution or its employees, possession of firearms or white weapons or the like in the school, sexual assault inside the school or bus, assault on the integrity of the body of others and the occurrence of Injuries to the attacked person, systematic theft or cover-up, and the promotion of unauthorized informational, electronic or material materials. As well as violating public morals and what violates public decency, sexual harassment inside the school, the bus or during activities, leaking exam questions or participating in them, causing fires, exposure and offense to political, religious or social symbols in the country, and the promotion and abuse of drugs or narcotic drugs or influences Mentalism: Promoting extremist, blasphemous, atheist, or atheistic ideas and beliefs offensive to the political and social systems of society, insulting the divine religions or stirring up anything that causes sectarian and sectarian strife.