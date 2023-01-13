The Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, and the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during a visit to the Niño Jesús hospital. PD

A confidential technical report commissioned by Unesco to a specialized NGO, and to which EL PAÍS accessed, demands that the more than 800 spaces in the four-story macro-parking that a company will build in the Niño Jesús hospital be reduced “drastically” to operate it for 40 years in exchange for financing a new building downtown. The project, underlines the document, “threatens” the declaration as World Heritage of the Landscape of Light of the capital, which took place in 2021 and covers the Paseo del Prado and El Retiro, since the foreseeable increase in vehicles that the parking will promote will redound in more pollution for the neighbors. Consequently, the Ministry of Culture has urged the City Council and the Community of Madrid to follow the recommendations of the report, which is not binding, which would mean modifying a project that was already born surrounded by controversy in 2020. Meanwhile, it has already begun the demolition of the building that marks the start of work on a hospital complex that is also an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

“ICOMOS [entidad asesora de la Unesco] informs that the construction of the building and the underground car park will foreseeably threaten the space [declarado] World Heritage, especially if its architectural design and the additional traffic that the increase in available parking spaces will cause is taken into account”, reads the document, signed in November 2022. “The project does not give an adequate response to the urban requirements and the architectural quality that are expected from the new buildings built within an area declared World Heritage”, it continues. “In addition, the current proposal may aggravate the negative effects of the use of private motor vehicles, especially pollution of human origin,” he warns. “That is why it would be advisable to reconsider the urban and architectural conceptions, as well as the design, of the new building; and drastically reduce the size of the parking lot under the new building [adaptando su tamaño a lo que se necesite solo para dar servicio a los trabajadores y usuarios del hospital]”, it adds. And it is underlined: “The reduction of traffic in private vehicles should be prioritized, not only within the area near Menéndez Pelayo avenue, but also in the whole of the space declared World Heritage.”

The Madrid City Council, headed by José Luis Martínez Almeida, confirms that it received the report in December, and says it is “in permanent contact with the Community of Madrid and the Ministry of Culture to discuss this matter and advance the project.” The regional Administration, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso and has been the great promoter of the reform, advances that it will continue with the project. And the central government acknowledges that it has met with the other two affected parties to study the conclusions of the report.

View of part of the Landscape of Light. Victor Sainz

“The Ministry of Culture and Sports received the report commissioned by Unesco on December 1, 2022,” details a spokesperson for the department led by Minister Miquel Iceta. “After reading the document, we held a meeting with the competent parties (Community of Madrid and Madrid City Council) to notify them,” he adds. “The meeting took place in mid-December, before the Christmas holidays,” he specifies. “In that meeting, the document was explained to both parties and they were urged to comply with UNESCO’s recommendations.”

As a result, and “after the preliminary report of the NGO commissioned by Unesco on the draft, the Community of Madrid will establish a technical commission with all the parties to study the report of this non-governmental organization”, details a spokesperson for the regional Executive.

Ayuso announced the project in May 2020. His commitment was to expand the hospital facilities with a new pavilion of more than 9,300 square meters for consultations, teaching and research and four parking floors with 800 spaces for workers and users. In order to finance the 11 million euros of cost involved in erecting the new building, it was decided to resort to public-private collaboration: the company that operates the parking lot, through an administrative concession for a maximum of 40 years, would take over the investment (24 million in total between the two infrastructures). The numbers spoke for themselves: the feasibility study indicated a turnover of 110 million euros for the rental of these 800 spaces during the entire concession. And the controversy broke out.

Months later it became known through a devastating report from a regional comptroller, that the contract of the Ministry of Health included upward budget gaps, absence of mandatory permits and breach of the Public Sector Contracts Law by including hospital management personnel in the committee of experts for the tender. Reformulating the documents did not appease the criticism generated by the project among the neighbors, the association of mothers and fathers of an adjoining school, the Association of Friends of the Buen Retiro Gardens, and the opposition.

“The 808 parking spaces are rotated, which means that 3,000 vehicles a day are easy,” says Javier de La Puente Vinuesa, who chairs the Association of Friends of the Buen Retiro Gardens. “This is outrageous, urbanistically an aberration, and contaminates, when the first thing UNESCO asks for is not to increase pollution and the number of visitors,” he laments. “The reality is that the 800 places are not needed.”

“Both the residents of Retiro and the PSOE have already warned the Community that the construction of the macro-parking endangered the declaration of Paisaje de la Luz as World Heritage and we asked them to recalibrate the project by sticking to the minimum spaces necessary to give service to the hospital, and not to do a private business”, explains Manuela Villa, socialist deputy in the Madrid Assembly. “Now ICOMOS agrees with us and urges the Community and the City Council to drastically reduce parking and reconsider the construction of the new building”, continues Villa. “We ask the Community to stop the works of the Child Jesus immediately and to call an emergency meeting with the three competent administrations to jointly address their action on this property,” she continues. And she emphasizes: “We hope that the Community rectifies.”

It is not a minor matter. There are already precedents for the reversal of World Heritage declarations, such as that of the seaport of Liverpool (United Kingdom) or the Elbe valley of Dresden (Germany). And Madrid already knows that its macroparking does not have the approval of the experts consulted by Unesco.

