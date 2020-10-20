The Conflict Resolution Center (CRC) has been honored for years of human rights work.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization awarded on 15 October 2020 the Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence to the NGO the Conflict Resolution Center (CRC) which works in particular to save child soldiers in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Madanjeet Singh Prize, named after its benefactor, an Indian writer and diplomat, is not widely known. Endowed with an amount of 100,000 dollars, it rewards individuals or institutions every two years for “their exceptional contribution” the promotion of tolerance and non-violence. And in 2020, it is the global action of the NGO CRC, based in Bunia in Ituri, province of eastern Congo, which is in the spotlight.

The Conflict Resolution Center is a small structure that has grown over time. Created at the end of the 90s, against a backdrop of wars and abuses in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Congolese organization had no means, no help, but a lot of determination.

We didn’t have any training in conflict resolution, but something had to be done to stop this bleeding using common sense and crazy courage.Rehema Mussanzi, CRC coordinatorto franceinfo Africa

The “crazy courage” is that of Ben Mussanzi wa Mussangu. A radiologist who was almost killed by child soldiers from his own ethnic group. Miraculously freed, he decides with his wife to found an NGO to help the forgotten victims of the war. Children forcibly recruited, but also communities drawn into an endless cycle of violence.

The organization negotiates with the militia leaders whose trust it gains, while collaborating with child protection agencies. Long-term work that gives results. Since 2011, nearly a thousand child soldiers have returned to normal life in their communities, returned to school or received training.

The founder of CRC, who now lives in Bradford, UK, is supported by Peace Direct, an international charitable organization which enabled it to develop actions in favor of peace in eastern DRC. The NGO organizes dialogues to bring together communities that have killed each other and helps them resolve their conflicts. The primary objective is to restore confidence and strengthen their resistance to manipulation. The programs put in place also make it possible to give a second chance to those who had joined armed groups by directing them in particular to agricultural professions.

The Unesco price is very timely for this organization which has been working for more than twenty years in a particularly difficult climate. If we stop talking about war, violence is ceaseless in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where civilians are the first victims.