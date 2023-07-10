Khartoum, Cairo (Al Ittihad)

The United Nations warned that Sudan is “on the brink of a large-scale civil war” as the crisis continues, while Egypt announced that it will host the “Sudan’s Neighboring Countries Summit” on July 13 to discuss ways to end the crisis. Rapid support in the capital, Khartoum, and the city of El-Obeid.

“Sudan is on the brink of a large-scale civil war, with violent clashes between the two sides of the conflict continuing unabated,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, yesterday, in the capital, Khartoum.

This came in a statement issued by the Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, about 3 months after the outbreak of the crisis in Sudan.

Guterres warned that “the crisis in Sudan is likely to destabilize the entire region,” according to the statement.

“The Secretary-General also condemned the widespread violence and casualties in the western region of Darfur, which has seen some of the worst fighting in the ongoing conflict,” he added.

“There is a complete disregard for humanitarian law and human rights law, which is dangerous and disturbing,” he said.

According to the spokesman’s statement, Guterres expressed his “concern about reports of renewed fighting in the states of North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile,” denouncing “a complete disregard for humanitarian law and human rights law.” He renewed his call to stop the fighting and to commit to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

In addition, the Egyptian presidency said yesterday that Egypt will host a summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries next Thursday to discuss ways to end the crisis in the country and its negative repercussions on neighboring countries.

“The summit aims to set effective mechanisms with the participation of neighboring countries to settle the crisis in Sudan peacefully, in coordination with other regional and international tracks to resolve the crisis,” the presidency added in a statement. Sudanese delegations are expected to meet in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday, for exploratory talks.

Leaders of some former rebel groups in Darfur, which signed a peace deal in 2020 rejected by two other factions, are also expected to travel to Chad for talks whose timing is not yet clear. In terms of security, violent clashes renewed yesterday in the city of El-Obeid, the center of North Kordofan state, in the south of the country.

According to eyewitnesses, violent clashes broke out in 3 axes in the city, using artillery and light weapons.

Since the outbreak of clashes in mid-April, the city of Al-Obeid has witnessed intermittent armed confrontations between the two parties to the crisis, which led to power and water outages and the deterioration of health services in the city’s hospitals.

In Khartoum, violent clashes with heavy weapons took place in the south of the capital, according to eyewitnesses.

With its fourth month approaching, the clashes, which intensified between the two sides, left more than 3,000 dead, most of them civilians, and more than 2.8 million displaced persons and refugees inside and outside the country, according to the Ministry of Health and the United Nations.