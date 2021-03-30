A UN team holds the Houthis responsible for the deadly attack on Aden airport

Two well-informed diplomats revealed that an investigation conducted by a team of United Nations experts concluded that the Houthis in Yemen carried out an attack on December 30 on Aden airport that killed at least 22 upon the arrival of Yemeni government members.

The diplomats said that the experts submitted their report to the United Nations Committee that oversees sanctions related to Yemen during consultations behind closed doors on Friday, but Russia prevented it from being published on a larger scale. The two diplomats requested that their names not be published due to the sensitivity of the matter.

They did not clarify why Russia prevented the results from being published. The Russian mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.