Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

A UN report revealed thatISIS“He committed genocide against the Yazidi community and used biological weapons in Iraq.

And in his last briefing in front of Security Council As head of the United Nations investigation team to enhance accountability for crimes committed by the terrorist organization “UNITAD”, Special Adviser Karim Khan presented his sixth report which concluded that “ISIS“Genocide against the Yazidi community.

He said, “I can declare that based on independent and impartial investigations, which comply with international standards and the best practices of the United Nations, there is clear and convincing evidence that crimes against Yazidis clearly constitute genocide, and more specifically, we have identified perpetrators of specific crimes who are clearly responsible for the crime of genocide. Collective against the Yazidi community ».

The team has identified 1,444 potential perpetrators, including 469 people who were identified as taking part in the attack on Sinjar, and 120 people who participated in the attack on the village of Kocho.

“The crimes committed against the Yazidi community represent some of the most brutal and widespread acts of violence he committed,” the United Nations News website quoted Khan as saying. ISIS Against people Iraq». He pointed out that «ISIS“The population was given a choice between converting to one’s religion or dying. Thousands of men, women and children were killed for reasons related to this choice.

In addition, thousands have been enslaved, women and children abducted from their families and subjected to the most extreme violations, including serial rape and other intolerable forms of sexual violence. The sixth report of “UNITAD” revealed rapid developments in a new investigation that was opened into the use of “ISIS»Chemical and biological weapons in the Iraq. The investigation found that “ISIS“Chemical weapons have been repeatedly used against the civilian population Iraq Between 2014 and 2016, he also tested biological agents on prisoners.