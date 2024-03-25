Francesca Albanese said in her report, which she will submit on Tuesday to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, that “the overwhelming nature and scale of the Israeli attack on Gaza, and the devastating life conditions it caused, reveal an intention to physically destroy the Palestinians as a group.”

In the report, entitled “Anatomy of a Genocide,” the expert concluded that “there are logical reasons to say that the ceiling has been reached stating that acts of genocide” were committed “against the Palestinians in Gaza.”

Also in her conclusions, the rapporteur enumerated three types of acts of genocide:

Members of the group were killed

Causing serious harm to the physical or mental integrity of group members

Intentionally subjecting the group to living conditions that would lead to complete or partial physical destruction.

What is meant here are three of the five acts of genocide included in the Code of Suppression and Protection from the Crime of Genocide.

Israeli representatives to the United Nations in Geneva announced their “complete rejection of the report,” and considered in a statement that it constitutes part of “a campaign aimed at undermining the very system of the Jewish state.”

Albanese added, “Israel's war is against Hamas, not against Palestinian civilians.”

Israel announced on February 12 that it had prevented Albanizi from entering its territory after statements she made about the October 7 attack, which the Israeli authorities considered “anti-Semitic.”

Albanese also confirmed in her report that “photos of dead civilians after their displacement to southern Gaza, accompanied by statements by some senior Israeli officials declaring their intention to forcibly displace the Palestinians out of Gaza and replace them with Israeli settlers, logically lead to the conclusion that the evacuation orders and security zones were used as tools.” To carry out genocide leading to ethnic cleansing.

The report continued, “The acts of genocide were approved and carried out following statements expressing an intention to commit genocide, issued by senior military and government officials.”

The rapporteur accused Israel of treating “an entire group” and the infrastructure it uses as “terrorist” or “supporting terrorism,” and thus “turning everyone into a target or collateral damage.”

Albanizi stressed in her report that “the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza is an additional stage in a long process of erasure carried out by the settlers.”

The war broke out following an unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, which, according to Israeli figures, killed 1,160 people, most of them civilians. About 250 people were also kidnapped at that time, 130 of whom are still hostage in Gaza, and 33 of them are believed to have died.

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the death toll had risen to 32,333 dead and 74,694 wounded, most of them children and women, in the Gaza Strip after five and a half months of war.