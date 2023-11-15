Shaaban Bilal (Khartoum, Cairo)

The spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that Sudan is witnessing the largest internal displacement crisis in the world since the outbreak of the crisis last April with the displacement of more than 7 million people, stressing that about half of Sudan’s population is in need of humanitarian and protection assistance. .

The spokesman for the UN office explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that more than 6 months after the outbreak of fighting, Sudan is witnessing a humanitarian crisis with multiple dimensions and civilians are paying the price, at a time when millions of people, especially in Khartoum, Darfur and Kordofan, lack food. Water, shelter, electricity, education and health care.

The UN official stressed that insecurity, displacement and limited access to medicines, medical supplies, electricity and water continue to pose major challenges to the provision of health care across the country, and at least 2,500 suspected cases of cholera have been reported, including 77 deaths. , in the states of Gezira, Gedaref, Kassala, Khartoum, South Kordofan, and Sennar.

Regarding the repercussions on children, the UN official stated that the conflict has deprived about 12 million children of education since April, with at least 10,400 schools closed in the affected areas.

The UN spokesman stated that with the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, the ability of local communities to adapt has weakened, with women, children and the elderly being particularly affected, and despite the challenges, humanitarian agencies have made great strides in reaching those affected throughout Sudan, and helping 4.1 million people, but there is a need More, and aid must continue to flow to reach a greater number of people who are in dire need of it.

He explained that humanitarian workers in Sudan are committed to providing assistance and are risking their lives in order to help the people most in need, and the organization urgently needs international partners and regional actors to increase their support for humanitarian efforts – not only with funding, but also with their voices and calls for the safe and unhindered delivery of vital aid. And pressure to reach a binding agreement to end the conflict before the situation escalates.