Three vehicles belonging to the mission of the United Nations and the Norwegian Refugee Council were attacked on January 27 by armed groups as yet unidentified, when they were traveling through the department of Guaviare, leaving material damage and no member of the mission affected. On the other hand, the ELN attacked several military bases that left a Colombian soldier dead and several wounded.

According to the version of the international organization, the attackers intercepted the mission vehicles and after forcing their occupants to get out of them, they set fire to two of them.

“The UN Verification Mission in Colombia firmly rejects the attack suffered by our local team from San José de Guaviare in Puerto Nuevo, Guaviare, when it was carrying out a joint mission with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. (OCHA) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC),” the international entity detailed in a statement.

The organization indicates that the mission was going to the Guayabero area to meet with the communities of the area. Despite the incident, the members of the units were unharmed and returned “to the UN offices in San José del Guaviare,” the statement added.

After learning of the incident, Emilio Archila, presidential adviser for Stabilization and Consolidation, rejected what had happened through a message on the social network Twitter.

“We condemn the attack that was presented against vehicles of the UN Mission Colombia in the rural area of ​​Guaviare (…) Actions like these deserve the rejection of the entire society,” Archila pronounced.

"We condemn the attack that was presented against vehicles of the UN Mission Colombia in the rural area of ​​Guaviare (…) Actions like these deserve the rejection of the entire society," Archila pronounced.



A statement from the Attorney General’s Office reported that, despite the absence of an official pronouncement on who could be behind the attack, local media, citing military sources, blame dissidents from the extinct FARC guerrilla.

“The UN Verification Mission reiterates its concern about the persistence of acts of violence in priority areas for the implementation of the Peace Agreement and condemns any attempt to intimidate illegal armed groups against the work of the UN and humanitarian organizations. added the Attorney General’s Office.

In August 2020, the Ombudsman’s Office issued an alert due to the presence of several dissident factions of the FARC, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) and considered a paramilitary body, and the Clan del Golfo in the area where the attack took place. to the UN mission.

Attacks on military bases leave a soldier dead and several wounded

Another incident occurred in Colombia. Authorities in the country reported that between the night of January 26 and the morning of January 27, attacks were carried out against various military bases that left at least one soldier dead and more than 20 wounded.

Through a statement, the authorities reported the death of a soldier in the department of Cesar, in northern Colombia, while another uniformed officer was injured in the armed action.

According to the EFE news agency, the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) assumed responsibility for the attacks and assured that “they will continue to fight the militarization of Catatumbo and the enemy military bases that house gringo troops to repress the border population.” .

Additionally, a statement released by the Northeast War Front of this guerrilla revealed that there were “seven simultaneous attacks against enemy Army and Police positions in the departments of Cesar and Norte de Santander.”

Through the social network Twitter, the Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, condemned the attacks against Colombian military bases.

“We regret the acts of violence that Colombia is experiencing and that places the civilian population, soldiers and police as victims,” ​​Padrino López wrote on his Twitter account.

"We regret the acts of violence that Colombia is experiencing and that places the civilian population, soldiers and police as victims," ​​Padrino López wrote on his Twitter account.



