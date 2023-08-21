Former judge Baltasar Garzón. Emilio Naranjo (EFE)

The UN Human Rights Committee ruled, in August 2021, that the sentence against the judge of the National Court Baltasar Garzón for the wiretapping of the Gürtel case, for which he was disqualified and removed from the judiciary, was “arbitrary”; that his activity “did not constitute serious conduct or incompetence that could justify his criminal conviction resulting in the definitive loss of his position” and that, therefore, Spain should erase his criminal record, “compensate” the magistrate and take measures so that nothing similar would happen again. Two years later, the Committee has evaluated the degree of compliance with its recommendations and affirms, in its latest report, that the Spanish authorities have not taken measures to provide Garzón with the “comprehensive reparation” that, in their opinion, he deserves for the damage caused.

The report contains the response of the Spanish State to its recommendations. Thus, he explains that according to the Spanish authorities, Garzón did not present any claim to have his criminal record erased or to obtain any compensation for the damages suffered. Regarding the requirement of the Human Rights Committee to implement measures that prevent this situation from recurring in the future —the Committee considered that there were “objectively justified” doubts about the “impartiality” of the court that sentenced him—, the Spanish State replied that the current legislation on the interception of communications between lawyers and their clients is correct and that Garzón had a trial with all the guarantees.

The office of Garzón’s lawyer, Helen Duffy, denounces that Spain “has shown flagrant disregard for the authority of the Human Rights Committee and the binding international obligations it has under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.” In its 2021 opinion, the body considered that the Supreme Court violated article 14.1 of said pact, ratified by Spain in 1977, and did not respect Garzón’s right to a process “with due guarantees by a competent, independent and impartial court ”. The former judge of the National Court appealed to this UN body in January 2016 after being sentenced to 11 years of disqualification for prevarication for ordering the wiretapping of the Gürtel case, the plot headed by Francisco Correa and which implicated numerous public officials of the PP. In the opinion where the Committee requested “comprehensive reparation” for Garzón, he recalled that other judges took similar measures and were not punished for it.

