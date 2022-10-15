Meeting, yesterday, of those responsible for the Ministry of Development with the town halls. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

The Ministry of Public Works has commissioned a study from the University of Murcia (UMU) on the demand for housing in the Region, the conclusions of which will mark the future policy of the Autonomous Government in this matter. The study, according to the department of the counselor José Ramón Díez de Revenga, «will contribute to designing, planning and evaluating