Fomento commissions an analysis of the needs of the population and the problems of access in this area so that the aid is adjusted as much as possible to the demand
The Ministry of Public Works has commissioned a study from the University of Murcia (UMU) on the demand for housing in the Region, the conclusions of which will mark the future policy of the Autonomous Government in this matter. The study, according to the department of the counselor José Ramón Díez de Revenga, «will contribute to designing, planning and evaluating
#UMU #study #mark #regional #housing #policy
Leave a Reply