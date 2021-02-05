The professor of Physics at the University of Murcia (UMU), Antonio Guirao Piñera, warns that there could be a accelerated growth of the pandemic during spring whose effect could even be greater than that of any of the waves suffered so far if new variants of the virus became dominant throughout the winter, which can be between 40 and 70% more contagious.

If so, the control measures currently in place “would progressively lose effectiveness”, according to the predictions of Guirao, who performs simulations on the evolution of the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus using mathematical models within the framework of a project approved by the Carlos III Health Institute.

In this potential scenario, Guirao warns that “much more restrictive measures would be necessary to keep the epidemic under control as long as the effect of immunization was not significant.” This risk is greater “the higher the incidence of the epidemic”, as this researcher asserts.

For this reason, Guirao believes that “it is necessary to maintain the current restrictive measures for a long time until they reach very low incidence levels and in the shortest possible time, which would allow better control of this possible effect of the new variants.” “What has been said is independent of whether the new variants could reduce the efficacy of the vaccines,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Guirao warns of the risk of not doing enough daily tests, as they can make us underestimate the incidence. Without going any further, he gives an example of the weekends or the data for this Thursday, announced this Friday, which “are clearly undervalued: 1,200 fewer tests than the previous day and, however, greater positivity.”