The Financial Economics and Accounting research group of the University of Murcia (UMU) has published an article in the magazine ‘Investigaciones Regionales-Journal of Regional Research’ in which it points out the convenience of the Community developing a local financing law that eliminate financial uncertainty for city councils.

The report analyzes whether there is political bias in the municipal distribution of autonomous funds in the Region. The findings show that this bias was not significant. However, there are other factors, such as the investment made by the municipalities or the unemployment rate, which are “revealing”, although they are not included in the General Community Budget Law when making the distribution, according to the UMU .

“Neither the ideological coincidence of the party that supports the mayor’s office with that of the regional presidential party, nor the political strength (majority) of the municipal government, have turned out to be relevant factors in determining the allocation of these funds,” explains the researcher from the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Murcia, Bernardino Benito. Furthermore, the amount of transfers and subsidies that municipalities receive is not affected by the electoral calendar either.