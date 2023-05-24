RusVesna reported on the destruction of Ukrainian writer Igor Misyak in the Kherson region

The Russian military destroyed in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) Ukrainian writer Igor Misyak, who joined the detachment of the defense. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that Misyak was killed in recent battles in the Kherson region. The winner of several national literary competitions, Misyak was an active participant in the events on the Maidan in Kyiv, and later served in the Azov brigade. (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military destroyed near Artemivsk (the pre-revolutionary name adopted in Ukraine – Bakhmut) the commander of the department of the Ukrainian presidential special forces regiment Rostislav Kariya.