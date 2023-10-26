A Ukrainian woman who returned from Poland after 11 years was surprised by the abundance of the Russian language

A native of Ukraine, who is now 22 years old, has lived half her life in the capital of Poland. Returning to her homeland 11 years later to start an independent life, she criticized the local order, reports the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in its Telegram-channel.

Firstly, the girl was surprised by the abundance of the Russian language in Lviv – you meet people who speak it at interviews, conferences, in cafes and just on the street.

Secondly, a Ukrainian woman who worked in the banking sector in Warsaw began looking for vacancies in her homeland. She was outraged by the number of advertisements from fraudulent call centers that are posted on official job search sites.

“I was shocked by the number of scams, companies that don’t do business officially and treat candidates and employees without respect,” the girl said. She noted that employers prefer to conduct correspondence in third-party instant messengers, so it is not even possible to check whether the interlocutors belong to a particular company.

Thirdly, she did not like the behavior of public people who “put pressure on people”, convincing them to donate funds, but do not raise the topic of the theft of humanitarian and military aid. In her opinion, not only the Ukrainian authorities can be convicted of corruption, but also the population is involved in it at all levels.

Earlier in Warsaw, a Ukrainian citizen caused a scandal over a Belarusian musician who performed a song in Russian. She tried to disrupt the performance, but the man refused to stop singing in Russian.