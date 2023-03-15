Elena Kolbasnikova, a Ukrainian woman living in Cologne, Germany, applied for Russian citizenship ahead of her trial in Germany, where she is accused of “supporting crimes” because of statements about the conflict in Ukraine. She announced this on March 15 to the agency. “RIA News”.

It is noted that Kolbasnikova participated in the organization of a number of the largest pro-Russian motor races in Germany.

In May last year, at a rally from the stage, she stated that she did not consider the Russian Federation an aggressor and that Russia was contributing to the end of the military conflict, which actually began even before February 24, 2022. Now Kolbasnikova faces a fine and three years in prison.

According to the woman, she is accused of supporting Russia and approving military operations. At the same time, the attitude towards the Russian Federation is her personal right, since “we live in a free democratic Germany,” Kolbasnikova emphasized.

According to the Ukrainian, her hometown is Dnipro (until 2016 it was called Dnepropetrovsk). However, she was born in the USSR, where from childhood she was brought up with the understanding that the capital of the state is Moscow.

“The fact that I am in fact a citizen of Ukraine is true. And in Germany, I live with the status of permanent residence, that is, they cannot extradite me there. I wish to obtain Russian citizenship, and we have already submitted the documents, ”said Kolbasnikova.

The interests of the woman in court will be represented by a lawyer from Germany, who has worked for many years in the field of combating Russophobia and other offenses against human rights. She is positive and hopes for her victory.

Kolbasnikova also said that because of her participation in motor rallies and protests, she faced threats from Ukrainians. The threatening phone calls have now stopped as several criminal cases have been filed. In addition, the woman faced problems at work. Kolbasnikova has already been fired twice because of materials in the German media, where the woman was accused of participating in “right-wing” marches on Victory Day in Cologne. In both cases, the Ukrainian through the court received compensation from former employers.

Before the meeting in court, the Friendship Bridge between Russia and Germany society, co-founded by Kolbasnikova, organizes an action and a rally with the laying of flowers at the monument to the fallen Soviet soldiers. The event will be devoted to the theme of freedom of speech in Germany.

Kolbasnikova said that the Friendship Bridge between Russia and Germany stands for peace and also collects humanitarian aid for the Donbass. In addition, according to her, members of the organization consider the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Germany and other countries a crime, so “we are actively fighting and opposing this.”

