“Country”: a Ukrainian stabbed military registration and enlistment office employees who came to his home

A man with a knife attacked military registration and enlistment office employees in the Volyn region of Ukraine. About it reports Telegram channel “Country”.

Two representatives of the department came to the 50-year-old man's home to find out why he did not appear on the summons. However, the owner rushed at them with a bladed weapon and stabbed one of the visitors twice with a knife. The wounded military registration and enlistment office employee was hospitalized, and the attacker faces five to eight years in prison.

Earlier it became known about the forced transfer of men to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). One of the conscripts, an electrician, was removed from a pole while work was being carried out in one of the villages. Most of the new conscripts were caught by military commissars on the way to work, to the store, or while waiting for the bus at a bus stop.

The head of the NATO military committee, Rob Bauer, said that Ukraine needs a new wave of mobilization to make up for existing losses. “You don't just need grenades, you need people to replenish. And this means mobilization,” he noted.