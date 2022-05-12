Sandor, Professor and Head of the Department of Sociology at Uzhhorod National University in Ukraine, whose pictures have filled social media as he lectures his students virtually from the battlefield via his mobile phone, represents a glimmer of hope in the midst of the tragedies of war in Ukraine.

The university professor gave up his academic life to wear the military uniform to defend his country, but he did not abandon his students and still performs his academic duty with full discipline in parallel with his military duty towards his country on the battle fronts.

The Ukrainian University of Uzhhorod says that “Sandor joined the service in the Ukrainian anti-terror battalion since the first day of the war with Russia, and is now fighting in the eastern region,” according to the American “Newsweek” magazine.

And she adds that, “Despite the war, he kept his lecture schedule fixed at 8 am every Monday and Tuesday, as he reached an agreement with his military and university leadership to be able to fight and teach.”

Sandor tells the American magazine: “I joined the Ukrainian army from the first day of the war, I went to the military registration and enlistment office immediately after February 24, but I did not give up lecturing to my students, and I did not miss a single lecture until now.”

And the Ukrainian academic, who adjusts the date of teaching his students according to the conditions of the battlefront, adds: “We are fighting for an educated nation. If I don’t give my lectures, it will be a sin, and it will be our role. The war is meaningless.”

Sandor’s efforts were widely praised by his friends and Ukrainian officials, and Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote on Facebook: “I think that if Russians had such teachers at the moment they could live in a prosperous democratic country, but Ukraine would definitely win, because Our people are the real people who have the confidence of victory!”, according to him.

Director of the Eastern Mediterranean Forum for Political and Strategic Studies, Mohamed Hamed, commented on Sandor’s story, saying, “Ukraine is going through a very important historical circumstance, as geopolitics has brought it into a tragedy and conflict between Russia and the West.”

He added in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that “the participation of the Ukrainian academic comes in the context that his country is going through a historical turning point that requires the concerted efforts of all societal forces to get out of it.”

He pointed out that “it is also evidence that the humanitarian troubles are great in this country as a result of that fierce war, which will not end quickly or early, and its effects will remain for generations and generations in Ukraine.”

Hamid added that: “The example of the Ukrainian academic on the battlefronts is evidence that his country will have great human stories and tales that tell the horrors and dangers of war, and seek to end these battles as soon as possible.”

The Russian military operation entered its third month in Ukraine, with thousands dead and wounded on both sides, and the United Nations estimated about 8 million people were displaced from inside Ukraine, with a population of about 44 million, and it is believed that another 13 million people are trapped in the war-affected areas in Ukraine. .