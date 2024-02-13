NZZ: A Ukrainian reported that his girlfriend threatened to cut off his leg because of mobilization

A Ukrainian living in Germany in conversation with the Neue Zurcher Zeitung (NZZ) toldthat his girlfriend threatens to cut off his leg if he decides to return to his homeland and go to the front.

A man named Witold admitted that he himself did not want to fight. He added that he does not feel guilty about being safe while there is fighting in Ukraine, since he would not be able to change anything.

The publication’s interlocutor emphasized that the last thing he wants is to be on the front line. According to him, he would have been doomed due to lack of preparation. “My position is this: I don’t want to die for Ukraine, but I want to return there and live there,” the Ukrainian concluded.

Earlier, the commander of the 118th Terrestrial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Anatoly Stuzhenko, proposed shooting Ukrainians in the knees for disobedience to employees of the TCC (territorial recruitment centers, an analogue of military registration and enlistment offices). “The only way. Strict mobilization, otherwise we will not win,” Stuzhenko said.