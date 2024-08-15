SHOT revealed the identity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier who abused a pensioner in Sudzha

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) soldiers who attacked Kursk Oblast in German helmets abused a 74-year-old pensioner in the city of Sudzha. The Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” drew attention to the incident by publishing a video.

The footage shows an elderly man holding a bundle in his hands walking past two armed Ukrainian soldiers. One of them, wearing an SS helmet, called out to the pensioner, called him “Russian Ivan,” and asked how he was doing. The man complained that he was lost and had been wandering for five days. “You’ve all gotten lost in life,” the Ukrainian soldier rudely interrupted him. He also shouted words in German, and at the end swore and called the man “Russische Schweine” (from German, Russian pig — note from “Lenta.ru”). “Go drink vodka, schnapps,” the soldier shouted after the pensioner who was already leaving.

The pensioner has not been seen for 10 days

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the 74-year-old man has disappeared. Alexander Gusarov’s relatives have been looking for him for nine days, but have not found any traces yet. The last time they spoke to him was on August 6, through neighbors. The person who posted the video online wrote that the pensioner is allegedly no longer alive, but his granddaughter does not believe it.

According to the publication, the video was filmed on August 11 in the village of Zaoleshenka in the Sudzhansky district. The pensioner is a local resident. He was looking for Russian servicemen, but got lost and met two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers dressed in Nazi uniforms. One of them, SHOT specifies, is 38-year-old resident of the city of Horodenka in the Ivano-Frankivsk region Vasyl Danylyuk. It was he who shouted taunts in the video.

5 million offered for capture of fighters who abused pensioner

The award was announced by State Duma deputy, head of the International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky. The politician stated that Russians will not tolerate “Bandera’s remnants” on their land. He also expressed confidence that the Russian army will clear the territory of the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It’s time for many doubters to open their eyes. Both here and in Western countries. All those who spoke about “imaginary” Nazism in Ukraine should now choke on their own stupidity Leonid SlutskyState Duma deputy, head of the Committee on International Affairs

General names number of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters entering Kursk region

According to Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, about 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers entered Russian territory. “These are (…) the remaining units of some battalions, brigades, which were stretched along the entire front line. They were removed from everywhere and thrown here,” he said.

Alaudinov also stated that the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region are melting away every day. According to him, Ukraine had a temporary initiative, which was given to the fighters due to the fact that they managed to gather resources and put pressure on one area.