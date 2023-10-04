A saboteur caught on a jet ski in Crimea was mistaken for a lieutenant colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A member of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) caught on a jet ski in Crimea was mistaken for a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a similar surname.

According to the Ukrainian saboteur, which he says in the footage of the operational video distributed by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, his name is Lyubas Alexander Vladimirovich, he was born on September 19, 1977 and serves as a private in the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine.

The detainee said that the Ukrainian DRG, consisting of 16 people, arrived in Crimea from the territory of the Odessa region on one boat and five scooters.

16 saboteurs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to land in Crimea on October 4

The prisoner admitted that the purpose of the operation was to “set up an ensign” on the territory of Crimea, as well as to take photos and videos of the group members against his background.

The detained saboteur was considered Lieutenant Colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Lobas

Lieutenant Colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Lobas

A number of Telegram channels and RTVI TV channel reportedthat the detained saboteur is actually Lieutenant Colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Lobas.

Lobas is 51 years old, call sign Sobol. He is the creator and first commander of the 37th separate motorized infantry battalion in Zaporozhye, in 2018 he was awarded Order “People’s Hero of Ukraine”.

It is reported that Lobas served in the 93rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After retirement, he worked in the pensions department for employees of law enforcement agencies of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. He returned to the army after 2014, becoming the chief of staff of the Zaporozhye self-defense, which was then transformed into the 37th territorial defense battalion.

Judging by the photographs, the detained saboteur and Lieutenant Colonel Lobas are still different people

According to Telegram– GRAY ZONE channel, the person from the FSB operational video is indeed not Lieutenant Colonel Lobas, but Alexander Vladimirovich Lyubas, a native of the village of Ivanichevsky, Volyn region.

“However, the real rank and position of the operational services has yet to be clarified,” the publication says.

An attempt to land troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Crimea was stopped on the morning of October 4

On the morning of October 4, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) stopped an attempt to land Ukrainian troops in Crimea. The Ukrainian Armed Forces saboteurs were moving on boats towards Cape Tarkhankut in the west of the peninsula.

The enemy was hit by air strikes, the landing force was destroyed, and one saboteur was captured.

The Main Intelligence Directorate admitted losses during an attempt to land troops on the territory of Crimea.