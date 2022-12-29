S-300 missile fell into Belarus from Ukraine, Lukashenka was reported on the incident

A Ukrainian rocket fell on the territory of Belarus. About it informs BELTA.

In Belarus, they claim that the missile was fired by the Ukrainian S-300 air defense system.

The incident took place between 10 am and 11 am. The security forces are considering two versions of what happened, according to one of them, the flight of the missile occurred due to an error in the operation of the complex, according to the second, the missile was shot down by Belarusian air defense systems. On behalf of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, investigators, specialists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense are working at the scene. There are no reports of casualties at this time.

On November 15, information appeared about the fall of missiles on the territory of Poland. As a result, two people died. As President of the country Andrzej Duda said, the missiles could have been fired by Ukrainian air defense forces. Official Kyiv blamed Moscow for the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry denied the allegations and said no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.