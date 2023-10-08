Vitaly Melnichenko, a captured soldier of the 56th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, called the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system (TOS) the most terrible weapon in Russia. Thus he appreciated in the comment “RIA News” October 8, the consequences of the operation of this Russian system in the special operation zone.

“I have not encountered these “Sunlights”, but I have seen the consequences (of their use. – Ed.). They took us out and launched it over our positions,” Melnichenko answered the agency’s question about what Russian weapons he fears most.

On October 1, soldiers of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Group of Forces captured two groups of mobilized Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Artemovsk, including Melnichenko.

Earlier, in July, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia about the features of the Solntsepek TOS. Among its advantages, he noted reliability, mobility, accuracy and power. According to the expert, during the combat use of “Solntsepekov” during a special military operation, this type of TOS has proven itself to be positive.

On April 3, the Izvestia TV channel reported on the first-ever transfer of Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems to airborne units. At the same time, on chemical weapons, Oleg Zheltonozhko said that TOS would dramatically strengthen the combat capabilities of any unit, especially the Airborne Forces.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.