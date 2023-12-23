An official of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, who tried to steal $40 million, was taken into custody

An official of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Ukraine, who tried to steal 1.5 billion hryvnia (more than 40 million dollars), was arrested. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the country's Prosecutor General's Office.

“At the request of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court elected the head of the main department of the Ministry of Defense [Украины] preventive measure – detention without the right to bail until February 19, 2024,” the statement says.

The official’s detention became known on December 22. According to the investigation, the detainee was a participant in a corruption scheme, due to which the amount of the contract for the supply of shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was overstated by 30 percent. He is suspected of attempting to steal about 1.5 billion hryvnia. If convicted, the official could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during his visit to the United States, stated that there were no serious problems with corruption in the country. He tried to convince American lawmakers that corruption in the country was not an obstacle to providing financial and military assistance.