Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held talks on Tuesday at the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, in a meeting that was the second between the two allies in less than a week, amid Western warnings of Moscow’s attempts to drag Belarus to open a new front in the Ukrainian war, the matter. Which might force Kyiv to divert its resources from its counterattacks in the east and south of the country.

Moscow used Belarus as a launching pad for the war on February 24, as Russia sent thousands of its troops across the border in the attack on Kyiv and fired missiles from Belarusian air bases against Ukrainian targets, and most recently deployed Iranian-made drones to Belarusian air bases, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

There are accusations from Belarus to Ukraine that it is trying to drag Minsk into the conflict, as it accused Kyiv of planning an attack such as the explosions that hit the Kerch Strait bridge that connects Russia to Crimea, which Russia blamed on Ukraine, and Belarus also blamed the West for pushing Ukraine towards War with Belarus, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Lukashenko is trying to create an excuse to launch an attack on his country.

indirect interference

Political analyst Andrew Boyfield told Sky News Arabia:

There were no casualties, and even if it was launched from Ukraine, it was not intentional, and although Russia’s relationship with its allies such as Belarus is strong, Moscow is working not to expand the scope of the war to include more countries in the face of Ukraine and behind it America and the West.

Lukashenko is already indebted to Putin, who gave him military and financial support at the height of the turmoil inside his country, and even today, the Belarusian president resists being drawn directly into war.

The maximum that Belarus can do is to recruit individuals into paramilitary groups, but not to join the army. Belarusians will not acquiesce and will not accept to fight alongside Russia, and Lukashenko cannot bear the repercussions inside his country to intervene in the Ukraine war.

The exercises and joint deployment of Belarusian and Russian forces aims to legitimize the Russian presence in Minsk, exert maximum pressure on Kyiv, distract its forces and create tensions on its northern border.

The threat of opening a new front in northern Ukraine guarantees Russia the neutralization of several brigades of the Ukrainian army that were pressuring Moscow in its counterattack against eastern and southern Ukraine.

All evidence proves that exhausted Russia is unable to open another front in Belarus, except that Moscow has not always thought rationally, and therefore any predictions are unrealistic, except that even if Belarus is dragged into the conflict, it will not change the course of the war significantly, as the Belarusian army is weak and did not participate in any war decades ago.

Opening a new front in the war could derail recent gains for Ukraine as attention turns north.

what happened?

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus said, in a statement, that a missile launched by the S-300 air defense system from “Ukrainian territory” fell in the morning on Belarusian territory, noting that “the head of state was informed of the incident immediately and that the Ministry of Defense and the Belarusian Investigative Committee are in the process of Determine the causes.

He pointed out that “two main paths” are being studied: either the missile deviated from its trajectory, which led to its accidental fall in Belarus, or it was shot down by the Belarusian air defense.

In the context, an account on “Telegram” close to the authorities broadcast pictures of missile fragments in a field, which was re-published by the official news agency “Belta”, indicating that the authorities do not have information about any possible injuries or damage.

While Ukraine accused Russia of launching the missile, Russian reports said the missile was most likely fired from a Ukrainian air defense system that deviated from its trajectory.