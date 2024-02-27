Ukrainian journalist Butusov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have not prepared a defense line west of Avdiivka

Editor-in-Chief of Censor.net and ex-adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Butusov on air YouTube-channel was outraged by the situation at the positions of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) west of Avdeevka.

According to the journalist, he visited this place a few days ago, there were no defensive structures prepared there, and now military personnel are forced to dig trenches with shovels in an open field.

“Didn’t we have time to bury ourselves behind Avdeevka? There are simply no words at all,” Butusov said.

He added that there were no signs of any plan at the front in Ukraine. The journalist expressed concerns about the state of affairs in this direction, recalling that Russian troops have already taken control of Lastochkino and continue to move forward.

Earlier, Butusov said that the soldiers stationed in the Zenit fortified area south of Avdeevka were captured because they did not receive the order to retreat in time.