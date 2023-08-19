The head of Ukraine’s secret service, known as SPO, Vasily Malyuk, said he himself developed the operation with the help of two trusted colleagues.

He added, explaining:

In October last year, when the first Crimean Bridge explosion took place, a truck loaded with up to 21 tons of RDX was used to blow up the Keresh Bridge.

In order to bring the 21 tons of RDX to the bridge quietly, the officers of the State Security Department wrapped the explosives with plastic wrap in the shape of a cylinder, indicating that they had to be transported by truck.

According to Vasily Malyuk, SBU personnel specifically chose to limit the thickness of the drum sheathing to avoid detection by scanners at checkpoints for explosives.

In addition, a unit of the Ukrainian Security Service bypassed Russian electronic warfare systems on the Crimean Bridge, which disabled GPS coordinates.

In the meantime, the truck bomb went through seven circles of inspection, and lots of tricks were used with the Russians in the dark!

On the eighth of October 2022, the shipment loaded with “mining cylinders” was launched to its place in the middle of the bridge, where it was detonated in the private part for the passage of cars, which led to the collapse of two parts of its structure.

Malyuk had implicitly admitted earlier that the Ukrainian security forces were responsible for the bombing, noting that the Crimean Bridge “was a logistical route and we had to cut it.”

Malyuk said this in an interview with journalist Dmitry Komarov, which was published on YouTube: “It was a logistical route that we had to cut in front of the enemy… Some of these measures were implemented based on this order.”

Later, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the extension of the investigation into the “terrorist attack” on the Crimean bridge until the summer.

The committee confirmed the version of the involvement of the Ukrainian security services in the “terrorist attack” on the Crimean bridge.