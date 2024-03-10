A Ukrainian in a latex mask tried to get into the territory of Moldova

A resident of Odessa tried to escape the country and enter the territory of Moldova. About it reported in the Telegram channel of the State Border Service (SBS) of Ukraine.

The man planned to swim across the Turunchuk River and then the Dniester, for which he dressed in a wetsuit. In addition, he wore a latex mask, presumably to not identified by video cameras.

The Ukrainian was detained by border guards. They found a monocular and a cooler bag with him, in which he put a knife, a flashlight and gloves. His case has already been sent to court.

Earlier it was reported that in Ukraine, border guards detained a 15-year-old teenager who was helping evaders escape abroad. It turned out that the young man knew the border area well.