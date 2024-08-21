Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet shot down while attempting to strike Kursk region

A Su-27 fighter jet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was shot down while attempting to strike the Kursk region on Wednesday, August 21.

According to information resources of the Northern Forces Group, the plane attempted to drop guided aerial bombs. Telegram– Mash channel clarifies that the Ukrainian military wanted to hit the partially intact bridge over the Seim River in the village of Karyzh in the Russian region.

The plane was shot down by a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system at 18:12 Moscow time.

Related materials:

Russian army destroys another Ukrainian Su-27

On August 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava region.

The plane was hit by a strike from an Iskander operational-tactical missile system.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces left their most valuable combat aircraft unprotected

As the American publication Military Watch Magazine noted, the Ukrainian Armed Forces leadership left its most valuable Su-27 fighter unprotected.

Commenting on the footage from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the authors of the publication pointed out that one of the few remaining Su-27 fighters of the Ukrainian Air Force was destroyed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces leadership once again left its most valuable combat aircraft unprotected Military Watch Magazine

The article emphasizes that the attack took place a month after footage of the Iskander destroying several Ukrainian Su-27s was published. The missile system, as the publication reports, successfully destroys valuable objects in Ukraine.

In July, the publication wrote that Iskanders are not specialized means of suppressing air defense systems (AD), but the Russian military was able to effectively use them for these purposes. The authors of the article referred to footage of the destruction of Patriot SAM launchers and the Giraffe radar station of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which were published by the Russian Defense Ministry.