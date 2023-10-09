Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian UAV over the Belgorod region

Air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Russian border region, about this in Telegram– the channel reported the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the Belgorod region,” the department said.

It is noted that an attempt to attack objects on the territory of the Russian Federation with an aircraft-type drone was stopped on October 9 at about 20:00 Moscow time.

Earlier, on October 7, air defense forces in the Istra urban district prevented an attack by a drone flying towards Moscow. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced this.