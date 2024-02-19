Bryansk Governor Bogomaz: Air defense shot down a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone over the Pogarsky district

The air defense system (air defense) shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Pogarsky district of the Bryansk region. This was announced by the regional governor Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram.

“An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Pogarsky district by air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense,” the message says. According to him, as a result of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), no one was injured and there was no destruction.

Operational and emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

On February 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Bryansk region with drones three times in the morning. The governor announced the first jet drone shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Bryansk region at 8:15 Moscow time. The second aircraft was intercepted there approximately 20 minutes later. The destruction of two more drones over the capital of the subject became known at 11:23.