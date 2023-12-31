Ministry of Defense: Air defense shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Kursk region

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Kursk region. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

“Tonight, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the department said in a statement. The drone was destroyed by air defense systems on duty.

On December 16, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Oleshnya in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region. According to the regional governor, Roman Starovoit, two local residents were injured as a result of a shell hitting a residential building: a man and a woman. They were immediately taken to the Sudzhansky Central District Hospital, where they were provided with first aid.