Gladkov: an aircraft-type UAV was shot down in the Belgorod region

In the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region, our air defense system was activated and an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down in the area of ​​the village of Batratskaya Dacha. This was reported by the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

According to Gladkov, operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.