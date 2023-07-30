Sobyanin: Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow City towers in the capital on July 30

In the early morning of July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower. Information about the attack was confirmed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

Ukrainian drones attacked tonight. Facades on two City office towers were slightly damaged. No victims or injured Sergei Sobyanin Mayor of Moscow

The previous UAV attack on Moscow took place on the morning of July 24th. Information about this was confirmed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. He clarified that there were no serious damages and no casualties, all operational services worked at the scene.

The arrival of the drone and the explosion in Moscow City

The Shot Telegram channel was the first to report the attack on the Moscow City tower. It was noted that previously, a drone flew into the building, an explosion occurred.

Residents of the capital reported explosions in the city. It is noted that everything happened at three in the morning, the sound of the explosion woke up the residents of neighboring houses on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

According to information Telegram-channel Mash, smoke was visible above the tower, emergency services arrived at the scene.

The moment of arrival of the drone on the Moscow City tower was shown by the 112 Telegram channel. The footage shows a powerful explosion that followed after the UAV crashed into the building.

According to the channel, one person was injured in the explosion due to a drone hit, it was a security guard of the building. It was also specified that evacuation began from the 50-story tower.

Information confirmed TASS in emergency services. It is reported that the evacuation is going on from all the buildings of the Moscow City complex.

Vnukovo airport closed amid drone attack

Vnukovo Airport in Moscow is closed for arrivals and departures, according to TASS with reference to a source in aviation services.

Vnukovo Airport is closed for arrivals and departures. Flights are diverted to other airports. One flight is in the waiting area Aviation Services

As clarifies Telegram-channel Shot, there are no aircraft in the sky to the west and southwest of Moscow.

Statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that an attempted terrorist attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on Moscow was foiled.

On the morning of July 30, an attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was foiled Ministry of Defense of Russia

The department clarified that one drone was destroyed by air defense means in the air over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

Two more UAVs suppressed electronic warfare (EW), after which they lost control and crashed on the territory of the Moscow City complex.

The consequences of the attack

As transmits Telegram-channel “112”, two drones attacked the capital, one flew into the tower of the “IQ-quarter”, the second – into the CrystalCity car wash.

According to him, the area of ​​glazing collapse on the IQ-quarter tower was 20 square meters, and on the CrystalCity car wash – 40 square meters.

It is also noted that the documents of the Ministry of Digital Development, which is located in the IQ-quarter tower, were carried out by the blast wave.

The frames published by various channels show damage to the glazing, as well as to the structures of doors and frames.

In the suburbs, drones were shot down by air defense systems

Air defense systems (air defense) shot down several drones in the Moscow region near Odintsovo and Krasnogorsk, a number of Telegram channels reported this.

It is noted that information about the victims at the moment has not been received. Footage of the work of air defense on drones was caught on video from street surveillance cameras.

Information confirmed TASS in power structures.

In the west of the Moscow region, air defense repelled the attack of two aircraft-type drones Source in power structures

Currently, the targets that were supposed to hit the UAV are being specified.

On July 28, the Ministry of Defense announced that Russian air defense shot down a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Moscow region. Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also announced the attack of a Ukrainian drone on Moscow. He noted that the drone was shot down by the forces of the Ministry of Defense.