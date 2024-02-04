An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian army damaged infrastructure communications facilities in the village of Tetkino in the Kursk region. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoyt, announced this on Sunday, February 4, on his Telegram channel.

“As soon as it is safe to do so, emergency crews will begin restoring them,” he said.

Earlier, on February 2, Starovoit said that a resident of the village of Guevo, Kursk region, received a shell shock after shelling of the village by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Starovoit added that the house of a local resident was seriously damaged after an attack by a Ukrainian shell. The authorities will assist the owner in restoring the home.

Prior to this, on February 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems had eliminated four Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Belgorod region and another over the Kursk region. The department noted that the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack at night.

The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.