A detachment of Ukraine in mid-August will be sent to Africa to fight Russian influence

The British Foreign Intelligence Service (MI6) has trained and prepared for dispatch to Africa a “sabotage and punitive detachment” consisting of Ukrainian military personnel. Shared this information with RIA News military-diplomatic source.

The creation of such a detachment is due to the fact that Great Britain is concerned about Russia’s close cooperation with the countries of the African continent, and it considers it necessary to counteract this. The Security Service and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have selected 100 fighters who have experience in fighting on the “Eastern Front”. Kyiv organized recruitment at the request of London in July 2023.

The West has repeatedly put pressure on African countries, urging them to “choose a camp” and the “right” allies, opposing Russia. Europe made another attempt on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit, when the EU forced the leaders of states to refuse to travel to the Russian Federation. Then, according to Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the countries refused to comply with the demands of the West.

Arrival time from Ukraine to Africa is set

The Ukrainian military, as planned by Kyiv and London, should arrive on the African continent during the second half of August. To this end, a civilian ship was chartered in the Ukrainian port of Izmail, which at the end of the journey will land the fighters in the city of Omdurman (Republic of Sudan).

Europe is mainly represented on the southern continent by French military personnel, they are directly connected with the putschs in West Africa, which were given a separate name – the “rebellious belt”. From 2020 to 2023, power changed in Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso (two military coups took place there in 2022), most of the events were accompanied by anti-French slogans. The recent coup in Niger, where people took to the streets with Russian flags, is called the end of French influence on the continent.

Who will fulfill the will of the Ukrainian authorities and MI6 at the head of the detachment

Vitaliy Praschuk, officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, will command the unit in Africa. He was probably the choice, as he has a history of “successful liquidations” and previously participated in MI6 operations in Zimbabwe.

Tasks of the Ukrainian detachment in Africa

The speaking name of the detachment of Ukrainian military personnel implies that the fighters will organize sabotage at infrastructure facilities in African countries. But their duties do not end there.

The purpose of the detachment is to prevent the spread of Russian influence in Africa and the establishment of cooperation between countries. Therefore, the unit was instructed to eliminate local leaders who are focused on interaction with the Russian Federation.

The possible close interaction of Kyiv with MI6 can be judged by the fact that the head of British intelligence, Richard Moore, announced a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July, being aware of the capabilities of Ukraine and its military preparation for this event. Then Moore expressed confidence that Ukraine is capable of winning the conflict with Russia.